Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Up 0.7 %

Marten Transport stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Vertical Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marten Transport

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.