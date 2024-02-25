Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $203,000 Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 665.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Bancorp by 3,504.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.01.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 19.06%. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In other news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $40,012.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $59,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.