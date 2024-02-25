Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of CWK opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

