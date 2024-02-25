Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.