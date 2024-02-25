Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 0.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SiriusPoint by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in SiriusPoint by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiriusPoint by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

SiriusPoint stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

SiriusPoint Profile

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

