Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,419,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,720,000 after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,485,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after buying an additional 59,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 88.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after buying an additional 731,793 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Photronics Price Performance

Photronics stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

