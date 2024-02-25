Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 393,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.48 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $992.07 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

