Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 74.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 106.9% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 247,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 128,040 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -164.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

