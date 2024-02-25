Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UVV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 261.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 128.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 57.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Universal Stock Performance

NYSE:UVV opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $821.51 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Universal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Universal Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.