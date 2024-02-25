N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in N-able in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in N-able by 63.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in N-able by 17,180.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in N-able during the second quarter worth $75,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NABL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday.

N-able Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

