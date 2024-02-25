Nathan Gooden Sells 5,129 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nathan Gooden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Squarespace alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Nathan Gooden sold 300 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of SQSP opened at $32.22 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQSP. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SQSP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.