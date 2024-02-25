National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.50

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 102186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,641.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.