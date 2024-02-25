Navid Mahmoodzadegan Sells 10,402 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 10,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $571,277.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 25,642 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $1,417,746.18.

On Friday, February 16th, Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,116,455.82.

Shares of MC opened at $53.96 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

