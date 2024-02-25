NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,962 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.33. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 165.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

