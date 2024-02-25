Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,423 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Accolade by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Accolade by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Trading Down 3.8 %

Accolade stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.15. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 65,618 shares of company stock valued at $956,621 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

