Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 4,157 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 195.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 55.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 15.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 88,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $90,181,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,235. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $173.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.41.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

