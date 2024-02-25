Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 5,518 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $140.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.03. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

