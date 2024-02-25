Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock worth $2,204,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $57.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

