Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,287 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,379,000 after acquiring an additional 488,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,678,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $78.86 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.15%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

