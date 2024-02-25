Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,889 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FMC were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 58.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth about $664,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 703.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in FMC by 328.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FMC by 13.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 36,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.53.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

