Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 837 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,980,000 after buying an additional 108,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 183,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,744,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

UNFI stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

