Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 42,385 Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,955,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after buying an additional 1,012,641 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $23,992,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $11,474,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after buying an additional 177,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLFD opened at $29.42 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $63.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CLFD
Clearfield Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clearfield
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.