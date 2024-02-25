Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 42,385 Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,955,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after buying an additional 1,012,641 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $23,992,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $11,474,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after buying an additional 177,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $29.42 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $63.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

