Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $26.52 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alcoa

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.