Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AerCap were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 37.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 26.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE AER opened at $77.85 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

