Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $175.40 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average is $177.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

