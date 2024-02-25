Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.5 %

Ares Management stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

