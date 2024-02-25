Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FMC were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after buying an additional 833,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 521,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

FMC Stock Up 1.4 %

FMC stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

