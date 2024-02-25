Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 704,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 285,343 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 395,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 274,582 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,402,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,763,000 after buying an additional 2,514,656 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,403 shares of company stock worth $645,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB opened at $5.11 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

