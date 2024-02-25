Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.22 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

