Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.30 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $433.65 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $439.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.92 and a 200-day moving average of $391.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.41.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

