Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.31 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

Shares of INVH opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

