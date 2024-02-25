Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after purchasing an additional 492,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,403,000 after buying an additional 138,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

