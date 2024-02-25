Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 396.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $103.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,532 shares of company stock worth $2,123,986. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

