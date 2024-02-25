Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.51 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,764 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,494,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 856.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 63,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.1 %

Raymond James stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $120.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

