Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.55 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Block were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

NYSE:SQ opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,360 shares of company stock worth $10,242,104. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

