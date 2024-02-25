Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.60 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,025,000 after buying an additional 72,822 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,317,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $277.57 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.52.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

