Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.64 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $159,602,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after buying an additional 1,329,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $80.41 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

