Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.73 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,962 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NEP stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

View Our Latest Report on NEP

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.