Nordea Investment Management AB Has $858,000 Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after purchasing an additional 222,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,106,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,055,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

JAZZ stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

