Nordea Investment Management AB Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $356.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.65 and a 200-day moving average of $286.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $357.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

