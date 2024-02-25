Nordea Investment Management AB Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,508,000 after buying an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,229,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,431,000 after buying an additional 28,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $356.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.65 and a 200 day moving average of $286.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 2.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $357.78.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.