Nordea Investment Management AB Has $892,000 Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,756 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXP opened at $65.03 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

