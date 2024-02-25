Nordea Investment Management AB Has $892,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,756 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 180,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3,072.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 192,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 186,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BXP opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

