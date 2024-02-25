Nordea Investment Management AB Has $904,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 134.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.5% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 61.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 21.7% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of KMX opened at $73.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

