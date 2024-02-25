Nordea Investment Management AB Has $907,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,774,000 after purchasing an additional 376,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.