Nordea Investment Management AB Has $907,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 116,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 198,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 79,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after buying an additional 44,516 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $81.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $95.82.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northern Trust

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.