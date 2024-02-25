Nordea Investment Management AB Has $909,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 85.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,576,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 505.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 133,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.20.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $860.01 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $1,077.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

