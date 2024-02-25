Nordea Investment Management AB Has $993,000 Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $40,012.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

FBNC opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.01.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

