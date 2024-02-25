Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $188.67 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.24 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.56. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.