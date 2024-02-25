Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 745.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 498.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $97.03 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $2,537,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,115. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

